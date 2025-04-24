‘Humble background’ no obstacle for those who cracked UPSC exam

Several candidates from Haryana who have cleared the Civil Services Examination 2024, the results of which were announced on Tuesday, come from humble backgrounds. Their parents had limited resources, but they ensured their wards did not face any hurdle in preparations for the UPSC exam. Priya Siwach

People discouraged my father from supporting my studies: Priya Siwach (AIR 219)

Priya Siwach, a resident of Gharwal village in Sonepat, is the daughter of a taxi driver. In her fourth attempt, Priya secured AIR 219. Her father Sanjay Siwach is a taxi driver, who used to ferry commuters on a daily basis in Gohana and Sonepat.

Talking to media at her native village, Priya said that many people used to advise her father not to continue her study, but her father did not listen to those people.

“My father sent me to Delhi to pursue my higher education and prepare for the UPSC exam. Last time, I appeared in the interview but could not make it. I hope my success will inspire other parents in the rural areas to back their daughters to continue higher studies and aspire dreams,” she added.

My father is a farmer: Joginder Sihag (AIR 521)

Joginder Sihag, a resident of Banwala in Sirsa lost his younger brother Mukesh and grandfather Jagdish Sihag during the preliminary examination last year. His father Surender Choudhary is a farmer and mother Maina Devi is a housewife. Sihag had pursued graduation from Rajasthan university.

Joginder bagged AIR 521 in the UPSC exams, and owes his success to his deceased brother and grandfather.

“I focused on my goal and studied in the night hours. My father is a farmer, and he made every effort to make me a successful person,” he said.

Success not possible without family support: Ajay (AIR 940)

Ajay, a native of Hasanpur village in Jind cracked the UPSC exam and placed at AIR 940. His father Shamsher Singh is a confectioner (Halwai) and mother Raj Bala is housewife. In 2016, he cracked the NET examination and pursued MBBS from Rohtak’s Post-graduate institute of medical sciences. Ajay said that hard work and family support are essential to crack the exam.

Lost my father when I was 5-years-old: Shivani Panchal (AIR 53)

25-year-old Shivani Panchal of Panipat’s Bhodwal Majri secured AIR 53 in the UPSC exam. Last year, she cracked the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) exam, and she served as trainee HCS officer at Jhajjar. Shivani had lost her father at the age of five years and her mother Savita Devi is an Anganwadi worker. She completed her graduation in engineering from NIT, Kurukshetra in 2021 and worked in JSW (steel) company at Gurugram for two years. She had first cracked the HCS exam while working in the steel company and now secured AIR 53 in the UPSC exam while working as trainee HCS officer.