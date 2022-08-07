Hundreds of teachers hold protest at Sangrur

: Hundreds of teachers from across Punjab on Sunday protested against the state government, demanding regularisation of temporary and contractual employees besides raising other issues outside the Sangrur administrative complex.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They also marched to Barnala Chowk in the city. Later, the administration scheduled their panel meeting with the education minister on August 22 at Chandigarh over the demands raised by the protesters.

Besides demanding regularisation of temporary and contractual teachers, the protesters, belonging to the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Punjab, sought restoration of old pension and 37 types of financial allowances and implementation of the revised report of the sixth pay commission.

The protesters warned to intensify their stir if all their demands were not accepted.

Addressing the protest, DTF state president Digvijepal Sharma said that the Punjab government is becoming more and more corporatist and privatising the education like the previous Akali-BJP and Congress governments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The Mann government in its first financial budget did not even touch on the promises mentioned in the election manifesto and the suggestions sought from the teachers. This budget of the government is completely against public education, students, and employees,” said Sharma.

DTF vice president Karnail Singh Chitti said that the state government is not regularising the jobs of temporary and contractual teachers and computers teachers are also not being merged in the education department. They are not even saying anything to restore the old pension, 37 types of financial allowances and implementation of the revised report of the sixth pay commission.”

He added that this government on the patterns of previous governments is forcibly implementing anti-people policies that serve the interests of the corporate houses by neglecting the employees and ordinary working people. ENDS

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}