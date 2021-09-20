Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Hundreds ‘pedal for peace’ in Srinagar

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh were also part of the event
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 20, 2021 04:53 AM IST
People participating in a cycle race organised by the J&K Police in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI)

At least 1,000 people, mostly youth, participated in a cycle race – Pedal for Peace – in Srinagar on Sunday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Director General of Police Dilbag Singh were part of the event.

“Sports can unite people, create hope for a better tomorrow and a brighter future. The youth who are participating today are the epitome of the power of that change and with the efforts of Jammu Kashmir Police, they are becoming champions not only in sports but in their life too,” said L-G Sinha during the award ceremony at the Police Golf Course.

A government spokesperson said that around 1,000 cyclists, including professionals, participated in the seven different categories of the event organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in collaboration with J&K Cycling Association.

The L-G lauded the Jammu and Kashmir Police for holding a host of youth-centric programmes to engage youth in constructive activities.

“When hundreds of young boys and girls participate in sports activities, they not only indulge in healthy competition, but also emerge as ambassadors of peace, prosperity and brotherhood. It leads to the creation of a society that is free from the feeling of fear, insecurity and discrimination,” he said.

