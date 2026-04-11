Hurriyat chief backs diplomacy to end conflicts, says ‘no winners in war’

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday backed diplomacy to end conflicts and said there are no winners in the war. Mirwaiz said that the people of Kashmir fully comprehend the futility and human cost of war and conflict, having themselves endured decades of grief, loss, and suffering. (HT File)

Mirwaiz while delivering a Friday sermon at City’s Grand Mosque said that the entire world is looking towards Islamabad with hope and anticipation, awaiting a breakthrough that will steer the region away from further conflict and restore peace.

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir also earnestly hope that the ongoing talks between the United States and Iran will bring relief from the cycle of violence and suffering for the people of Iran, Lebanon, and ultimately Palestine, through the delivery of justice,” he said.

Mirwaiz said that the people of Kashmir fully comprehend the futility and human cost of war and conflict, having themselves endured decades of grief, loss, and suffering. “In war, there are no real victors, everyone loses, in lives, in dignity, and in humanity,” he said, adding that prolonged conflicts only leave behind destruction, trauma, and wounds that persist across generations, breeding hatred and prejudice.

Mirwaiz also condemned the killing of civilians in Beirut, describing the Israeli regime as a perpetrator of relentless violence and a deliberate spoiler of every genuine opportunity for peace in the region.

“Such actions not only deepen the crisis but also undermine all efforts aimed at de-escalation. Any lasting resolution will remain elusive until the core issue—the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to their land, is addressed with justice,” he said.