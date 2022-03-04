Hurriyat leader booked under PSA over ‘provocative’ statement

A Hurriyat leader has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Kashmir for his alleged provocative statement which was published in the Pakistani media.

Officials said separatist leader Ghulam Ahmad Dar, alias Gulzar, vice-chairperson of hardline Hurriyat, was arrested from his Srinagar residence at Batamaloo and ultimately booked on Wednesday under the PSA, under which a person can be jailed without trial for up to two years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official said that Gulzar was booked under the PSA by the district magistrate on the basis of a dossier prepared by the police and has been lodged in the Central Jail, Srinagar.

The official claimed that Dar gave an inciting statement to the Pakistan media which could have disturbed peace in Srinagar.

On February 25, Pakistan Radio on its website published a two-line statement of Gulzar against alleged “upsurge in arrest spree by Indian forces”.

“In a statement issued in Srinagar, he (Gulzar) said that youth, political leaders and activists are being arrested on a daily basis in the occupied territory with the sole aim to force them to give up their freedom struggle,” it said. An online portal had also published its longer version.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}