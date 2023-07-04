Husband, mother-in-law booked for abetment after woman ends life

A woman ended her life by consuming poison at Narangwal village of Jodhan in Ludhiana after allegedly being harassed by her husband and mother-in-law. The Jodhan police booked her husband and mother-in-law for abetment to suicide on Monday.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the brother of the victim. A resident of Rampura Phul in Bathinda, the complainant stated that his sister had married the accused four years ago. Her husband used to thrash her in inebriated condition and pass objectionable comments about her dead father that he had solemnised two marriages.

The complainant stated that they had intervened in the matter many times, but to no avail. The accused used to promise that they would not harass her again, but after some days, they again used to harass her.

He added that on Sunday evening, his sister had consumed poison following harassment. She was rushed to a hospital, where she died.

ASI Baljit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

