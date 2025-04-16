Husband murdered Panchkula hospital employee in drunken stupor, finds probe

A day after a man allegedly stabbed his 51-year-old wife to death at their flat in Gulmohar Trend Society, Dhakoli, police investigation has revealed that he launched the attack in an inebriated state after heated arguments. The victim, Durga Bisht, a general duty assistant (GDA) at Panchkula’s Alchemist Hospital, had been recognised for her dedication at work with an appreciation letter this February. (File)

The accused, Kailash Singh Bisht, 53, who was arrested from the spot on Monday itself, reportedly confessed the crime to his son Akash Singh Bisht, 29.

On Akash’s complaint, police booked Kailash for murder at the Dhakoli police station.

According to police, Kailash stabbed his wife, Durga Bisht, multiple times in the throat, killing her on the spot.

The couple, according to police, had frequent quarrels as the accused was unemployed and a habitual drinker.

Durga worked as a general duty assistant (GDA) at Alchemist Hospital in Sector 21, Panchkula. The family originally hails from Uttarakhand.

In his complaint, Akash narrated that he was looking for a job and had left home around 10.30 am for an interview while his mother also went to work at 7.30 am as per routine.

“My father, a habitual drinker, used to fight with all of us after drinking. When I returned home around 7 pm, the flat was locked and my father was standing outside in an inebriated state. I repeatedly called my mother but to no avail, following which I went downstairs. When I returned, the flat’s main door was bolted from inside. When I knocked on the door, my father opened the door and my mother was lying on the floor in a pool of blood,” the complainant said.

Confessing his crime to his son, the accused allegedly threatened to kill him too, before retiring to his room. An alarmed Akash locked his father in the flat and informed his brother-in-law Deepak Bora.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Preet Kanwar Singh said the police control room received a call about the murder around 8 pm.

“When we reached there, the victim was lying unconscious in a pool of blood on the floor. Her husband was standing next to her. He was arrested and the knife used in the murder was seized,” the DSP said.

A dedicated employee, victim received accolades at work

Having served at the hospital since 2012, Durga was known for her excellent service throughout her 13-year career. A senior officer at the hospital revealed that Durga’s name had been nominated again for the quarterly appreciation letter, highlighting her consistent performance before her tragic death. The officer also noted her good demeanour and the collective shock of the hospital staff.

Colleagues at the hospital further shared that Durga was an integral part of the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), a specialised unit caring for premature and sick newborns. Her work schedule was from 8 am to 4.30 pm, and she had left the hospital for home on Monday following her usual routine.

She leaves behind three sons, aged between 26 and 30, who remain deeply shocked and inconsolable.

(With inputs from Brijender Gaur)