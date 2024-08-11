Hygiene shortfalls stain Ludhiana bus stand

The bus stand of the Punjab’s industrial hub, one of the busiest in the state, is plagued by poor hygiene and maintenance. Litter is strewn all around, and the floors are consistently dirty. Filth accumulated around water coolers and taps installed at various spots, paints a grim image. A dysfunctional water cooler at Ludhiana bus stand. (Manish’HT)

A foul odour emanating from the washrooms adds another layer to the morbid condition, with open defecation exacerbating the already poor hygiene. Despite the cleaning staff reportedly sweeping the floors three times a day, the situation remains unchanged.

Naresh, a food stall vendor at the bus stand, mentioned that the cleaning efforts are inadequate, given the high volume of people passing through. His customers often complain of the stench prevalent there.

Some passengers have pointed out the reckless behaviour of people who keep littering the surroundings contributes to the sorry state of the bus stand.

A frequent traveler, Jhanvi said that although trash bins are present, passengers keep throwing packets and teacups everywhere.

Station superintendent Jatinder Singh acknowledged the challenges, said, “The bus stand sees a large footfall of passengers. The private contractor is responsible for upkeep. We often raise complaints to the state transport office director for negligence.”