I remain hopeful 11th Panchen Lama will be able to live in freedom: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, has said that he remains hopeful that the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, who was abducted by Chinese authorities in 1995 at the age of six, will be able to live a life of dignity and in freedom. The Dalai Lama (AP)

This year, 11th Panchen Lama, Jetsun Tenzin Gendhun Yeshi Trinley Phuntsok Pal Sangpo (the formal name of Gedun Choekyi Nyima), was honoured with the Democracy Service Medal, even as he remains forcibly disappeared, said the Dharamshala-based Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), in a report on Wednesday adding that the award was received on behalf of the 11th Panchen Lama by Zeekyab Rinpoche, Abbot of the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in exile.

In a special message written by the 14th Dalai Lama, on the occasion of conferring this prestigious award upon the 11th Panchen Lama, he said, “Unfortunately, for no fault of his, he (11th Panchen Lama) has not been able to enjoy the growth and development of a normal person, whether growing up as a child or even now. However, I believe in the power of truth and in the long run it is truth that prevails. Therefore, I remain hopeful that Gedhun Choekyi Nyima will be able to live a life of dignity and in freedom.”

The spiritual leader wrote, “As I had mentioned when I announced his recognition in 1995, the Tibetan people, both in Tibet and in exile, including the leadership of the Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, placed their hope in me to recognise the Panchen Lama’s reincarnation. Thus, when it was time to search for the reincarnation, given the political reality of Tibet, I made earnest efforts to work along with the Chinese government.”

On May 14, 1995, the 14th Dalai Lama had announced the young boy as the 11th Panchen Lama and bestowed him the name Jetsun Tenzin Gedhun Yeshi Trinley Phuntsok Pal Sangpo. Three days later, the Panchen Lama and his parents “disappeared” along with Chadrel Rinpoche, the abbot of the Panchen Lama’s seat at Tashi Lhunpo monastery. He was born in Chinese occupied Tibet on April 25, 1989.

The CTA said that this recognition affirms the Tibetan people’s right to choose their spiritual leaders free from external interference, highlights China’s ongoing violations of human rights and religious freedom, and solemnly marks 30 years since the forced abduction of the 11th Panchen Lama.

Notably, last month the European Parliament delegation called for the release of the 11th Panchen Lama, during the first EU-China Inter-Parliamentary Meeting (IPM) held since 2018 in Brussels. The European Parliament reiterated its long-standing concern regarding the fate of the 11th Panchen Lama and called for his unconditional release.