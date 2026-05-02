‘I take full responsibility’: Iltija urges police not to summon supporters over shared video

A day after police registered a case against PDP leader Iltija Mufti for sharing a video of Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the Urdu language, Mufti said she takes full responsibility for her tweet and asked police not to summon people who shared her post.

A day after police registered a case against PDP leader Iltija Mufti for sharing a video of Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the Urdu language, Mufti said she takes full responsibility for her tweet and asked police not to summon people who shared her post. (PTI File)

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The cyber wing of J&K Police on Thursday filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 152 and 156 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) after Mufti posted a 61-second clip of Geelani discussing the importance of the Urdu language.

In a fresh post on X, Iltija Mufti asked police not to harass people who had shared her post.

“I take full responsibility for a recent video on Urdu that I tweeted. It’s come to my notice that others who shared it are being summoned by @Cyberpolicekmr. I urge them not to do so and instead ask me whatever pressing questions they might have. I’m a law-abiding citizen and will fully co-operate.”

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah accused the PDP leader for spreading lies vis-à-vis Urdu, which has already been clarified by his adviser, Nasir Aslam Wani.

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{{^usCountry}} “After the PDP was exposed for its party legislators having voted for the BJP during the Rajya Sabha polls held last year, they (PDP leaders) are now spreading lies about the Urdu language only to divert attention from the Rajya Sabha voting issue,” Omar told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “After the PDP was exposed for its party legislators having voted for the BJP during the Rajya Sabha polls held last year, they (PDP leaders) are now spreading lies about the Urdu language only to divert attention from the Rajya Sabha voting issue,” Omar told reporters. {{/usCountry}}

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