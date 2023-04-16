Air Force chief suggests tweaks at Chandigarh’s IAF heritage centre ahead of May 8 launch

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Saturday visited the IAF Heritage Centre in Sector 18 and inspected the final preparations before the centre’s proposed May 8 inauguration, which is expected to be attended by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, UT adviser Dharam Pal and other officials at the Indian Air Force heritage centre in Sector 18, Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the inspection, Chaudhari expressed his satisfaction at the innovative vintage aircraft and cockpit exhibits, flight simulators.

However, Chaudhari raised objections over the height of the statues of uniformed men, especially that of the former Chief of the Air Staff of India Arjan Singh. “The height of the statues of the men in uniform should have been a bit more to make them look more original,” he said.

He also asked the IAF officials to set up more “selfie points” at the centre, especially for children and women, so that they can be encouraged to join the Indian Air Force.

The Air Chief Marshal was accompanied by UT adviser Dharam Pal and Group Captain PS Lamba, project director of the centre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking note of the suggestions, Dharam Pal said, “As per suggestions given by the Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, IAF will take corrective action to ensure that statues look more original. The changes will be made before the inauguration date as per the feedback from IAF.”

The heritage centre has eight attractions in total, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction, however, is its very own flight simulator. In addition, informative exhibits including aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and other air force artefacts, including machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities and guides, have also been set up. A souvenir shop is also part of the museum.