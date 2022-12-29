IAS officer duped of 1 lakh in Ambala

An IAS officer posted at the Haryana government headquarters in Chandigarh was allegedly duped of ₹1 lakh when he was in Ambala on December 24, police said on Wednesday.

The officer, Kulwant Kumar Kalson, is currently serving as special secretary with the department of Welfare of Scheduled Caste and Backward Classes and lives in Sector 11, Chandigarh. He was here to visit his family at the district courts.

Kalson, through an e-mail, told Ambala police, “Around 1 pm last Saturday, someone defrauded me of nearly ₹1 lakh through my two ICICI Bank credit cards.”

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at Baldev Nagar police station on Tuesday. Police said that the reason behind the fraud couldn’t be ascertained immediately and the matter is being probed.