IAS Sandeep Rishi takes over as Ludhiana MC commissioner

IAS officer Sandeep Rishi on Friday took over as the commissioner of Ludhiana municipal corporation.

Assuming the charge at MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar, Rishi, a 2015-batch officer, conducted a meeting with the officials including joint commissioners, zonal commissioner, superintending engineers among others. (HT Photo)

Paramdeep Singh, a 2012-batch PCS officer, also took over as the additional commissioner of the Ludhiana municipal corporation.

Rishi said that transparent administration, improving civic amenities, solid waste management, Buddha Nullah rejuvenation, revenue generation, smart city mission, speeding up development works among others would be among his priority areas.

He said that efforts would be made to increase greenery and reduce pollution level in the industrial hub of the state.

Rishi also appealed to the residents to support the civic body, so that combined efforts could be made for sustainable development. He also urged the residents to support the authorities in solid waste management and stop the use of banned plastic carry bags and single use plastic items.

