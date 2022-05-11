Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IB issues warning over ISI-formed 'Lashker-e-Khalsa'
chandigarh news

IB issues warning over ISI-formed ‘Lashker-e-Khalsa’

The intelligence inputs read that the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) has made a social media presence in the name of LeK to establish a new group and recruit people to destabilise peace in the country
The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has warned other intelligence agencies concerned and state police over the formation of the group “Lashker-e-Khalsa”, which is active on social media to recruit people.
Published on May 11, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByAsian News International

New Delhi : The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has warned other intelligence agencies concerned and state police over the formation of the group “Lashker-e-Khalsa”, which is active on social media to recruit people.

The intelligence inputs read that the Pakistan intelligence agency ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) has made a social media presence in the name of LeK to establish a new group and recruit people to destabilise peace in the country.

“A Pakistani intelligence operative using pseudonym “Amar Khalistani” is actively making efforts to cultivate new recruits through a Facebook ID to plan terrorist activities in the country,” read the document.

“The Lashker-e-Khalsa will recruit Afghan nationals for terror activities in India, especially Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab,” it added.

It is believed that Afghan terrorists have a good experience of wielding all modern weapons, including the RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) used in a blast at Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on Monday.

The document further reads that Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO) “Amar Khalistani “is reportedly managing multiple Facebook pages under the name of “Azad Khalistan and Kashmir”.

Pakistan’s spy agency ISI has re-activated its Kashmir-Khalistan (K2) desk to bring pro-Khalistan supporters and anti-India supporters in Kashmir at a common platform. The idea behind K2 desk is to exploit sentiments in Punjab and Kashmir.

