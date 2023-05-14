Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man from UP found dead in Rajouri

Man from UP found dead in Rajouri

ByPress Trust of India, Rajouri/jammu
May 14, 2023 10:46 PM IST

A 41-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been found dead in a stream in Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district, police said on Sunday. Prem Pal, an ice-cream vendor hailing from Aligarh, was reported missing on Friday by his family. He lived in a slum near Thichka bridge in the Sunderbani area, a police official said. Police said Pal’s body was fished out of the stream on Saturday and shifted to the sub-district hospital Sunderbani for post-mortem examination. Inquest proceedings have been initiated to ascertain the cause of death, the official said.

