IDFC case: CBI arrests ex-CREST CEO over 75-crore fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested senior Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer Navneet Srivastava, the former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), in connection with the alleged misappropriation of around ₹75 crore from the society’s bank accounts maintained with IDFC Bank in Chandigarh.

Navneet Srivastava (HT File)

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Srivastava, who had been suspended by the Centre in April on the recommendation of the Chandigarh administrator, was produced before a special CBI court on Wednesday and sent to three days’ police custody.

The case pertains to the alleged fraudulent diversion of funds from three accounts of CREST – a society functioning under the Chandigarh administration to promote renewable energy and science and technology initiatives – during the period when Srivastava was helming the organisation. According to investigations, the funds were siphoned into various shell companies and subsequently converted for the personal use of beneficiaries.

According to the CBI, their investigations revealed that a portion of the alleged proceeds of crime was transferred to the account of a private company in which Srivastava’s wife and a close relative are directors.

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{{^usCountry}} The case is part of the larger IDFC First Bank scandal that also includes the ₹117-crore Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL)-municipal corporation fraud and the ₹550-crore Haryana government funds scam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case is part of the larger IDFC First Bank scandal that also includes the ₹117-crore Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL)-municipal corporation fraud and the ₹550-crore Haryana government funds scam. {{/usCountry}}

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The CBI had earlier arrested the then CREST project director Sukhwinder Singh Abrol and accountant Sahil Kukkar. The agency had filed its first chargesheet in the case on Tuesday, naming 13 persons, including five IDFC bank officials, three partners/ directors of two shell entities and a private person.