IDFC First Bank fraud case: CBI arrests 2 Haryana Labour Welfare Board officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officials of the Haryana Labour Welfare Board (HLWB) for their alleged involvement in the misappropriation of ₹50 crore from the board’s account at the Sector 32 branch of the IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officials of the Haryana Labour Welfare Board (HLWB) for their alleged involvement in the misappropriation of ₹50 crore from the board’s account at the Sector 32 branch of the IDFC First Bank in Chandigarh. (Representational image)

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A CBI spokesperson said the accused have been identified as Jugal Kishor, accounts officer, and Amit Kumar, a contractual accountant with the Haryana Labour Welfare Board. Both were produced before a competent court, which remanded them to CBI custody.

According to the CBI, the case was taken over on the reference of the Haryana government. The investigation revealed that government funds worth ₹50 crore were fraudulently siphoned off through unauthorised debit transactions and diverted to shell entities, including Capco Fintech Services, SRR Planning Gurus Private Limited, and Swastik Desh Projects. The agency said incriminating evidence surfaced against the two officials during the course of the investigation, leading to their arrest.

The HLWB fraud forms part of a much larger banking scam allegedly involving the Sector 32 branch of IDFC First Bank, where government funds amounting to nearly ₹504 crore belonging to eight departments of the Haryana government are alleged to have been siphoned off through forged or non-existent fixed deposits and fraudulent debit transactions before being routed through shell companies.

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{{^usCountry}} The CBI had taken over the investigation from the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau at the request of the state government. So far, the agency has filed chargesheets against 17 accused, including six officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, three Haryana government public servants, two companies and six private individuals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CBI had taken over the investigation from the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau at the request of the state government. So far, the agency has filed chargesheets against 17 accused, including six officials of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank, three Haryana government public servants, two companies and six private individuals. {{/usCountry}}

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