IED planted under Amritsar cop’s vehicle: Ludhiana man held for helping key accused procure SIMs
Prima facie, the police found that the accused had provided two SIM cards to key accused in planting IED under an Amritsar cop , which he had procured using forged identification proofs
Police uncovered the involvement of a city resident in planting a bomb under the vehicle of Amritsar sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh.
Ludhiana police, in a joint operation with counter-intelligence, rounded up the suspect and informed the Amritsar police. Police also found out that Fatehvir Singh, one of the main accused in planting the explosives, had stayed in a luxury hotel at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road in Ludhiana on August 15.
The suspect, a resident of Dugri who runs a shop selling SIM cards and mobile phone accessories, had allegedly met Fatehvir in the aforementioned hotel on August 15. Police have asked hotel staff to provide CCTV footage and other documents produced by the accused while booking the room.
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar confirmed the development.
Fatehvir Singh and Harpal Singh, key accused in the case, had visited the Ludhiana-based aide multiple times at different hotels to avoid being traced. Police also found that the accused had furnished fake documents to book the hotel room.
Two bike-borne miscreants had planted a bomb under the jeep of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh on August 16. The Amritsar police had arrested two accused including Fatehvir Singh and Harpal Singh.
-
Ailing Punjab govt hospitals: Understaffed, overburdened Patiala medical college turns men into machines
Despite being located in a city, which is home to a former chief minister and the current health minister, the government medical college and Rajindra hospital here is struggling to deliver quality healthcare to patients. The result: Patients are the biggest sufferers. Patiala is a home town of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, and present health and medical education minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. Add to it, a major crunch of housekeeping employees.
-
Baby’s kidnapping puts spotlight on Ludhiana’s organised trafficking ring
Police solved the kidnapping case of a three-month old infant within 20 hours, arresting nine accused on Friday. The accused are alleged members of a well-organised human trafficking gang, who handed over the infant to a couple in Bathinda. Parveen Kaur of Shimlapuri is already facing a trial in a trafficking case. Following the directions, seven separate teams had been formed.
-
Vendetta politics never paid dividends: Majithia
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday held “vendetta politics of previous Congress government” responsible for the case registered against him, in which he had to remain in the Patiala jail. Majithia while referring to the “vendetta politics” practiced by the previous Congress government said such politics never paid dividends.
-
Inmate branded ‘gangster’: CJM asked to conduct probe
Ferozepur: A day after an inmate at the Ferozepur Central Jail was booked for falsely accusing the police of engraving the word 'gangster' on his back, Ferozepur district and sessions judge Virinder Aggarwal has asked chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Ashok Chauhan to conduct a probe and submit a report. Aggarwal also asked the secretary, district legal aid, Ferozepur, Ekta Uppal to facilitate free legal aid to Tarsem Singh of Mirzapur village in Kapurthala district.
-
Man ends life after killing wife in Faridkot village
Faridkot : A 45-year-old man allegedly murdered Balwant Singh, a daily wage earner of Buttar village's wife with a hoe after a heated argument at their house in Faridkot's Buttar village in the wee hours of Friday and later committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a field, police said. Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasmeet Singh said a daily wage earner of Buttar village, Balwant Singh, attacked Karamjit, with a hoe, killing her on the spot.
