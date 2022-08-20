Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / IED planted under Amritsar cop’s vehicle: Ludhiana man held for helping key accused procure SIMs

IED planted under Amritsar cop’s vehicle: Ludhiana man held for helping key accused procure SIMs

Published on Aug 20, 2022 01:28 AM IST

Prima facie, the police found that the accused had provided two SIM cards to key accused in planting IED under an Amritsar cop , which he had procured using forged identification proofs

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police uncovered the involvement of a city resident in planting a bomb under the vehicle of Amritsar sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh.

Ludhiana police, in a joint operation with counter-intelligence, rounded up the suspect and informed the Amritsar police. Police also found out that Fatehvir Singh, one of the main accused in planting the explosives, had stayed in a luxury hotel at Ludhiana-Ferozepur road in Ludhiana on August 15.

The suspect, a resident of Dugri who runs a shop selling SIM cards and mobile phone accessories, had allegedly met Fatehvir in the aforementioned hotel on August 15. Police have asked hotel staff to provide CCTV footage and other documents produced by the accused while booking the room.

Prima facie, the police found that the accused had provided two SIM cards to Fatehvir Singh, which he had procured using forged identification proofs.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar confirmed the development.

Fatehvir Singh and Harpal Singh, key accused in the case, had visited the Ludhiana-based aide multiple times at different hotels to avoid being traced. Police also found that the accused had furnished fake documents to book the hotel room.

Two bike-borne miscreants had planted a bomb under the jeep of sub-inspector Dilbagh Singh on August 16. The Amritsar police had arrested two accused including Fatehvir Singh and Harpal Singh.

