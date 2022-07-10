If elected as prez, my priority will be to restore peace in J&K: Yashwant Sinha
Combined opposition candidate for presidential poll Yashwant Sinha on Saturday said that nobody should claim to be patriotic in this country if the patriotism of J&K leaders like National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and People’s Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti is questioned.
The former BJP leader, who was here on a day-long visit to drum up support for his presidential bid, said that very few people knew that the ‘very limited democracy’ which was prevalent in J&K has been eroded further.
Sinha said there is no other state in the country where democracy is negated like J&K. “I am here to show our solidarity to the people of J&K,” he said as Farooq and Mehbooba accompanied him.
The parliament will vote to choose the President of India on July 18 where the ruling NDA has chosen Droupadi Murmu as its candidate.
He said that if elected, his priorities would be to urge the government to take all necessary steps to resolve the Kashmir issue permanently and restore peace, justice, democracy, normalcy and end the hostile development towards J&K.
“It is for the second time in our history that there is no assembly in J&K. It is unfortunate that the participation of people from J&K in this important election is not to the extent which it should have been,” he added.
Sinha said it was deeply regrettable that the Supreme Court of India has not even begun the hearing related to Articles 370 and 35 A till now. “Long pendency of cases erodes the credibility of the apex court. The statehood of the J&K should be restored and free and fair elections to the assembly be held at the earliest. I am opposed to the forcible and manipulative demographic changes in J&K,” he added.
He said that the central government has failed to fulfil its promise to create conditions for the safe and dignified return and resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits. Sinha also condemned what he said was a malicious and false portrayal of the Kashmiri people.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise to the leaders of political parties from J&K that he would take steps to remove ‘Dil ki doori and Dilli ki doori’ was not fulfilled. “One more jumla was added by the government,” Sinha said.
Farooq seeks probe in Amarnath deaths
Farooq Abdullah demanded that a commission should be formed to probe why the camp for Amaranth Yatra this year was set up in a dangerous area which was hit by flashfloods and led to deaths of pilgrims.
“We will hope that the government will form a commission to know how this happened. How these camps were established (there). It is a dangerous area. Bring clarity before people. Also, people whose kin have died should be compensated and things kept in mind that such things don’t happen again,” he said.
-
Amarnath flashfloods may be due highly localised rain event, not cloudburst: IMD
The India Meteorological Department has said the deaths and destruction near the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir were due to a highly localised rain event and not due to a cloudburst. According to weather scientists, the shrine reported 31mm of rainfall between 4.30pm and 6.30pm on Friday, which is quite low to be categorised as a cloudburst. The surrounding mountains do not have any weather monitoring stations due to their inaccessibility.
-
Will raise farmers’ concerns at national meet: Dhaliwal
Minister for rural development, panchayat and agriculture Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday stated that Dhaliwal would raise the concerns of farmers whose fields are situated across the barbed fence along the Indo-Pak international border during the forthcoming national meeting on agriculture. The minister reached out to these farmers at the border in the Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar district. He redressed the grievances of these farmers who face a lot of problems while cultivating their land.
-
Patiala: 2 held for kidnapping Class 4 student
The Patiala police solved the kidnapping case of a Class 4 student from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road on July 7 by arresting two persons, who are also residents of the same village. On July 7, two motorcyclists kidnapped an eight-year-old schoolboy from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road. SSP Deepak Pareek said they cracked the case with the arrest of two accused, who were living in the same locality.
-
AAP’s move to set up advisory committee unconstitutional: Chandumajra
Senior Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Saturday flayed the Aam Aadmi Party's decision to set up a government above the government in the form of an advisory committee, alleging that the AAP government in Punjab is subletting governance to its true masters. “The fact that the AAP government in the state is not being run from Punjab is one of the worst-kept secrets in the state and the country,” he said.
-
Eyes on 2024 LS polls: Union ministers begin move to strengthen party base in Punjab
The BJP on Friday launched its ambitious programme to strengthen its organisational structure in Punjab with three Union ministers touring three Lok Sabha segments. Union minister for petroleum and urban development Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of state for external affairs Arjun Meghwal and Union minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Friday evening landed in Punjab and are camping in Bathinda, Amritsar and Jalandhar, respectively.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics