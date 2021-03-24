Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / If Pak-bound Sikh jatha given nod now, why not for Nankana massacre centenary: SGPC
chandigarh news

If Pak-bound Sikh jatha given nod now, why not for Nankana massacre centenary: SGPC

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jagir Kaur on Tuesday said if the central government could give a go-ahead to a Sikh jatha going to Pakistan on the occasion of Baisakhi then what stopped it from approving a group of pilgrims visiting the neighbouring country to mark the Nankana Sahib massacre centenary in February
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:14 AM IST
A file photo of Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee president Bibi Jagir Kaur addressing a press conference.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jagir Kaur on Tuesday said if the central government could give a go-ahead to a Sikh jatha going to Pakistan on the occasion of Baisakhi then what stopped it from approving a group of pilgrims visiting the neighbouring country to mark the Nankana Sahib massacre centenary in February.

Baisakhi is also celebrated as the Khalsa foundation day.

“Four jathas visit the holy shrines in Pakistan every year,. The government’s decision of giving permission to the jatha raises question on its earlier move when a special jatha was denied nod citing the pandemic and security reasons. It is clear that the government deliberately banned the jatha. The pandemic situation at that time was much better as compared to the present,” Jagir Kaur said.

The Sikh community, she added, can never forget the jatha getting stopped by the government on the occasion of 100th anniversary of Saka Nankana Sahib.

Questioning the closure of the Kartarpur corridor, she said, “The corridor was also closed citing Covid-19 even as the sangat visiting the holy place will return in the evening. If there is no prohibition for coronavirus elsewhere, why the corridor should remain closed. The government should seriously consider this matter.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Now get tatkal appointment for land registration in Haryana

Satlok ashram violence: Rampal’s son, two other get bail

2004 graft case: Rohtak Then BSNL general manager gets 4-yr RI for accepting bribe of 25,000

In HP, Kaza woman pradhan takes on gamblers, litterbugs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Assembly Election
Loan Moratorium
Thalaivi trailer
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India vs England Live Score
Martyr's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP