IFS officer Vishal Chauhan sent to three-day police remand

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday produced Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Vishal Chauhan before a Mohali court that sent him to three-day police remand.

On Thursday, the Vigilance Bureau arrested the officer, who was posted as forest conservator, Punjab, from Mohali. His name has been nominated in the FIR in which vigilance busted the forest scam with the arrest of Guramanpreet Singh, divisional forest officer (DFO), Mohali, and contractor Harmahinder Singh, alias Hummy, for demanding and accepting a bribe from WWICS owner Devinder Singh Sandhu.

The officers of the bureau told the court that they have to corroborate the allegations of the DFO with him. Also, they will check his computers as certain letters were issued by him, which were to be issued by lower-rung officers, they said.

Harvinder Pal Singh, DSP, vigilance, said Chauhan is arrested for being a conspirator and director for registering an FIR against Col BS Sandhu (retd)and Devinder Singh in lieu of settling a complaint registered against them through Ranjodh Singh, range officer, for allegedly causing damage to natural flora and fauna, he said.

Davinder Singh, son of BS Sandhu, owns about 100 acres of land in the name of his company at Masol and Tanda villages in Majri sub-tehsil of Mohali district, some part of which comes under Section 4 of the PLPA Act, 1900, where they had set up a farmhouse.

