IGNOU extends last date for online admissions up to October 11

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date of submission of online fresh admission forms of all masters, bachelors and diploma programmes up to October 11 for the July 2021 session.

This extension of last date shall not apply to certificate and semester-based programmes and all certificate and awareness programmes of six-month duration or less.

Details can be accessed from the link https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/. Earlier, the last date was fixed for September 30.

Clear skies expected over the weekend

Chandigarh: After cloudy weather on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted clear skies ahead. As per IMD officials, there is a small chance of rain if humidity rises and the maximum temperature is also on the higher side. Monsoon withdrawal is likely from October 6. The day temperature is expected to remain around 34-35°C and minimum around 24°C over the next three days.

SDO suspended for dereliction of duties

Chandigarh: A sub-divisional officer (SDO) was suspended on Friday due to dereliction of duties. SDO Mohal Lal, posted in the UT Estate Office, was suspended by UT chief engineer CB Ojha, as he disobeyed the deputy commissioner’s orders. The order states, “The SDO…failed to attend the meeting of the plan approval committee fixed for October 1 nor submitted the agenda for PAC and remained absent without giving/sanctioning leave by the higher authorities.”

Chandigarh govt schools to be closed on second Saturdays

Chandigarh: Every second Saturday will once again be a holiday at the city’s government schools, as per an order issued by the UT education department. After summer vacations were extended till June 15 due to the pandemic, holiday on second Saturdays was suspended. Also, three holidays will be given on account of Diwali on November 3, 5 and 6. The winter break has also been announced from December 27 to January 5, 2022.

Chhatbir Zoo closed today

Mohali: Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, popularly known as Chhatbir Zoo, will remain closed on October 2 due to Gandhi Jayanti. The zoo will be celebrating Wildlife Week 2021 on the theme “Forests and livelihoods: Sustaining people and planet” from October 2 to 8. Zoo field director Naresh Mahajan said as part of the week, online seminars and competitions, including videography, story writing and origami, will be organised.

Local MLA initiates development works worth ₹1.6 crore in Mohali

Mohali: Local MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu on Friday inaugurated development works worth ₹1.6 crore in different areas of Mohali. The former minister also laid the foundation stone of Valmiki Dharamshala to be constructed at a cost of ₹27 lakh. A grant of ₹3 lakh for another club was also given. Similarly, work was started to install premixes at a cost of ₹50 lakh on the outer boundary of Sohana.

Two blood donation camps in UT

Chandigarh: As many as 180 volunteers donated blood at PGIMER on National Voluntary Blood Donation Day 2021 on Friday. The camp was organised by the department of blood transfusion. Another blood donation camp was organised by the Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, Sector 26, in collaboration with Rotary Club, Silvercity Mohali.

Online lecture held on Mahatma Gandhi, Aldous Huxley

Chandigarh: The department of Gandhian and Peace Studies in collaboration with dean, Alumni Association, PU, Interdisciplinary Centre for Swami Vivekananda Studies and department of art history and visual arts, PU, organised a lecture by Christian Bartolf, president, Gandhi Information Centre, Berlin, on the topic “Mahatma Gandhi and Aldous Huxley” to celebrate the Gandhi Jayanti.

Punjab U-19 lads lose again

Chandigarh: Bengal beat Punjab by seven wickets in the Elite Group D match during the ongoing Inter-State One Day Cricket tournament for U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy in Hyderabad on Friday. Batting first Punjab were bundled out 158 runs in 47 overs. Mayank Gupta scored 38 runs while Krish Bhagat made 28 runs. For Bengal, Amrit Raj Upadhyay took four wickets giving away 25 runs while Debopratim Halder took three wickets for 26 runs. Replying, Bengal achieved the target in 26.1 overs losing three wickets. Skipper Abishek Porel scored 74 runs off 46 balls.

Punjab eves win

Chandigarh: Punjab beat Tripura, logging their third win in the ongoing Inter-State One Day Cricket tournament for U-19 in Jaipur on Friday. Batting first, Punjab scored 214 runs for the loss of six wickets in 50 overs. Skipper Krishma scored 62 runs off 111 balls. For Tripura, Ambesha Das claimed four wickets for 23 runs. Replying, Tripura were bundled out for 61 in 33.2 overs. Muskan Sogi of Punjab claimed five wickets for 13 runs and Mannat Kashyap took four wickets for 8 runs.

Mohali DC flags off van to raise awareness against stubble burning

Mohali: To stop the menace of stubble burning by educating the peasantry about harmful effects of the practice, deputy commissioner Isha Kalia on Friday flagged off an awareness van. DC said that the vans had been fitted with audio messages to sensitise people about hazardous effects of burning paddy stubble.

