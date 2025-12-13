Search
Sat, Dec 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

IGP suicide: 2 officers appear before SIT; 34 witnesses examined so far

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Dec 13, 2025 06:06 am IST

On Friday, the SIT recorded the statements of ADGP rank officer Amitabh Dhillon and Sanjay Kumar, who appeared before investigators at the Chandigarh Police Headquarters in Sector 9

The Chandigarh Police has recorded the statements of serving and retired Haryana IPS officers who were named in the suicide note of deceased IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar. Puran Kumar was found dead on October 7 at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The SIT has so far examined 34 witnesses and initiated the recording of statements of officers named in the suicide note. (HT Photo for representation)
The SIT has so far examined 34 witnesses and initiated the recording of statements of officers named in the suicide note. (HT Photo for representation)

On Friday, the SIT recorded the statements of ADGP rank officer Amitabh Dhillon and Sanjay Kumar, who appeared before investigators at the Chandigarh Police Headquarters in Sector 9. The process to record the statement which continued from 11 am to 4 pm was video-graphed.

A ‘final note’ written by the deceased officer and a subsequent complaint by his wife, Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer herself led to the registration of a case of abetment of suicide and under provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Chandigarh Police. The deceased IPS officer had alleged that he was subjected to caste-based discrimination, harassment, and humiliation within the force since August 2020.

Till Friday (December 12), the special investigating team (SIT) of Chandigarh police probing the case has recorded the statement of six Haryana IPS officers, both serving and retired, officials familiar with the developments said. The SIT has so far examined 34 witnesses and initiated the recording of statements of officers named in the suicide note.

Among those whose statements have been recorded included ADGP rank officers, Sibash Kabiraj and Mata Ravi Kiran and retired IPS officers Manoj Yadav and PK Agrawal, both former state police chiefs. The SIT has also recorded the statement of Rohtak range IG, Simardeep Singh.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / IGP suicide: 2 officers appear before SIT; 34 witnesses examined so far
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Chandigarh Police are investigating the suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on October 7. The SIT has recorded statements from several Haryana IPS officers named in his suicide note, including ADGP Amitabh Dhillon and others. Puran Kumar alleged caste-based discrimination and harassment within the force since August 2020.