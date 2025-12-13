IGP suicide: 2 officers appear before SIT; 34 witnesses examined so far

The Chandigarh Police has recorded the statements of serving and retired Haryana IPS officers who were named in the suicide note of deceased IPS officer, Y Puran Kumar. Puran Kumar was found dead on October 7 at his Sector 11 residence in Chandigarh from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The SIT has so far examined 34 witnesses and initiated the recording of statements of officers named in the suicide note. (HT Photo for representation)

On Friday, the SIT recorded the statements of ADGP rank officer Amitabh Dhillon and Sanjay Kumar, who appeared before investigators at the Chandigarh Police Headquarters in Sector 9. The process to record the statement which continued from 11 am to 4 pm was video-graphed.

A ‘final note’ written by the deceased officer and a subsequent complaint by his wife, Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer herself led to the registration of a case of abetment of suicide and under provisions of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Chandigarh Police. The deceased IPS officer had alleged that he was subjected to caste-based discrimination, harassment, and humiliation within the force since August 2020.

Till Friday (December 12), the special investigating team (SIT) of Chandigarh police probing the case has recorded the statement of six Haryana IPS officers, both serving and retired, officials familiar with the developments said. The SIT has so far examined 34 witnesses and initiated the recording of statements of officers named in the suicide note.

Among those whose statements have been recorded included ADGP rank officers, Sibash Kabiraj and Mata Ravi Kiran and retired IPS officers Manoj Yadav and PK Agrawal, both former state police chiefs. The SIT has also recorded the statement of Rohtak range IG, Simardeep Singh.