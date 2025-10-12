Edit Profile
    IGP suicide case: Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission seeks report from DGP Chandigarh

    Giving information in this regard, Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission chairperson Jasvir Singh Garhi said that this matter has come to his notice through the media

    Published on: Oct 12, 2025 3:56 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
    The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has taken suo moto notice in the case of Haryana inspector general Y Puran Kumar’s suicide in Chandigarh and has sought a report from the director general of police (DGP) Chandigarh.

    Garhi will also visit the victim’s family’s house on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
    Garhi will also visit the victim's family's house on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Giving information in this regard, Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission chairperson Jasvir Singh Garhi said that this matter has come to his notice through the media, on which he has taken action, he has instructed the Chandigarh DGP to submit a report regarding this matter and the action taken so far on the suicide note of the deceased officer and the complaint given by his wife Amneet Kaur, through an ADGP-level officer, to the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on 13 October 2025.

    Along with this, Garhi will also visit the victim’s family’s house on Monday, October 13, 2025.

