IHBT organises camp on Heeng, Kesar cultivation in Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal

Updated on Sep 21, 2022 12:34 AM IST

IHBT director Sanjay Kumar elaborated on the research and extension activities carried out by the institute

ByHT Correspondent

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) Institute of Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur, organised a one-day programme for the empowerment of the farmers at its Centre for High Altitude Biology, Ribling, Lahaul and Spiti on Monday, September 19.

The theme of the programme was “Heeng, Kesar and Floriculture Crops along with Compost Booster”.

Technical education minister, Ram Lal Markanda was the chief guest at the event attended by several tribal farmers, women, and unemployed youth of Tandi Panchayat. In addition, Pradhan and Mahila Mandals of Marble and Malang villages were also present during the event.

The minister also distributed plants of Heeng, corms of saffron, seeds of flower crops and compost boosters to several hundred inhabitants of the area.

IHBT director Sanjay Kumar elaborated on the research and extension activities carried out by the institute.

