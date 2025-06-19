Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
IIM Jammu inaugurates mgmt devp programme on generative AI fundamentals for leaders

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 19, 2025 07:30 AM IST

The programme aimed to equip officials with critical insights into generative AI and its transformative role in leadership, governance, and decision-making, said an official spokesperson

The Indian Institute of management (IIM) Jammu inaugurated a three-day management development programme “Generative AI fundamentals for leaders” to be held from June 18 to 20.

The inaugural session was attended online by IIM Jammu director professor BS Sahay. (File)
The programme aimed to equip officials with critical insights into generative AI and its transformative role in leadership, governance, and decision-making, said an official spokesperson.

The inaugural session was attended online by IIM Jammu director professor BS Sahay.

Present on the occasion were professor Jabir Ali, dean faculty and research; professor Nitin Upadhyay, dean academics; professor Sanjeev Pathak, chairperson, executive education and consultancy (EE&C); and Dr Pratik Maheshwari, co-chairperson, EE&C, IIM Jammu.

Prof Sahay addressed the participants virtually, emphasising the importance of AI literacy for senior government officials in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.

He highlighted that as India moves towards becoming a digitally empowered knowledge economy, public enterprises must leverage AI to enhance governance, operational efficiency, and citizen-centric service delivery.

He encouraged participants to make the most of the three-day training program through active engagement and peer learning. He reaffirmed IIM Jammu’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge, policy-relevant education to meet today’s challenges.

