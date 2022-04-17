IIMC almuni meet held in Chandigarh
The annual connections meeting of Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir chapter was held at Hyatt Regency in Chandigarh on Saturday.
The meeting was attended by the alumni of the institute from the region. Speaking on the occasion, chapter president Alice Guram said, “Engaging and connecting more alumni from the region was discussed at the meeting.”
Former IIMC alumi association president Prasad Sanyal, treasurer Badri Nath, secretary Atul Gupta also attended the meeting.
10-year-old runs over 200km from Prayagraj to Lucknow, meets CM
PRAYAGRAJ: A 10-year-old class 4 girl ran all the way from Prayagraj to Lucknow and met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the state capital, on Saturday. On the occasion, the CM also honoured the aspiring athlete, Kajal's and inspired her to achieve greater heights in athletics, informed a UP government spokesperson. Kajal too thanked the CM for his gesture, he added. Kajal had started her run from Prayagraj on April 10.
CM directive on beautification, road in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed construction of seven-metre wide pucca road (both sides) and plantation of saplings at Goddhoiya nullah in Gorakhpur, along with its cleaning and beautification. He asked the people not to throw garbage in the nullah and its vicinity to ensure its beautification. He said work on the nullah would resolve half of the water draining problem in Gorakhpur and this would turn into a beautiful spot.
DESPITE HC CONCERN: Government lawyers continue to get interview call
Several government lawyers continued to receive calls from the state law department on Saturday evening for interview despite the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court expressing its concern over such interviews. The interviews are reportedly to decide if the government lawyers should be retained or not. The office of principal secretary (law and legal remembrancer), state law department on Saturday evening called several government advocates for the interview. The court had reserved its order.
Transport department initiative: Automatic online temporary permit delivery system soon
The Uttar Pradesh transport department is ready with a new system under which all temporary transport permits will be issued automatically through a portal, with no manual intervention, obviating the need for applicants to visit regional transport offices (RTOs) for the purpose, officials dealing with the issue said. “The transport department has made all preparations to launch the new system by April-end,” an official said.
Uttar Pradesh govt mulling over developing cow sanctuaries: Min
MEERUT Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry and milk development minister Dharampal Singh said here on Saturday that the state government was mulling over developing cow sanctuaries ( gau abhyaranya) in villages to provide protection to stray animals. Interacting with officials of animal husbandry department during a review meeting of Meerut division, the minister said that the state government wanted to provide a protected area for stray animals, particularly cows.
