IIMC almuni meet held in Chandigarh

The annual connections meeting of Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir chapter was held at Hyatt Regency in Chandigarh on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the alumni of the institute from the region. Speaking on the occasion, chapter president Alice Guram said, “Engaging and connecting more alumni from the region was discussed at the meeting.”

Former IIMC alumi association president Prasad Sanyal, treasurer Badri Nath, secretary Atul Gupta also attended the meeting.

Tenant/servant verification camp in Manimajra

Chandigarh Police on Saturday organised a tenant/servant verification camp and interaction with residents of Manimajra, Kishangarh, Indira Colony, Shastri Nagar and Mauli Jagran which was attended by senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and other officers, mayor Sarbjeet Kaur, councillors Darshna Devi and Suman Devi as well as city residents. Problems related to traffic, street lights, rash driving, parking and street vendors were raised by the public, solutions to some which were given on the spot.

Chandigarh Chandigarh Coordination Committee members, which was formed to oppose UT’s proposal of amendment of Capital of Punjab (Development and Regulation) Act, 1952, on Saturday met mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon and deputy mayor Anup Gupta, in Sector 43. In the meeting, committee members apprised the mayor and deputy mayor about the 400-time hike in penalty amount proposed by UT administration in the draft public notice. The committee, a joint forum of traders, industrialists and residents welfare associations (RWAs), represents more than 15 associations. Members will also file their objections to UT’s proposal, on Monday, at UT secretariat. htc

Chandigarh A total of 2,954 units of blood were collected at blood donation camps held at 50 places across 14 states. The camps were organised by philanthropist and politician Sanjay Tandon-led Competent Foundation to mark the Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday. htc

Chandigarh RoundGlass Punjab FC picked up its fourth consecutive win in the I-League 2021-22 season on Friday after defeating Manipur-based TRAU FC by a 1-0 margin at the Naihati Stadium in West Bengal. Striker Kurtis Guthrie scored the decisive goal of the game in the 35th minute. With this result, the Club regained third position on the league’s standings, four points behind table toppers Gokulam Kerala FC and two behind Mohammedan SC.. htc