Illegal constructions: Chandigarh admn issues notices to 3 revenue officials, one faces termination

The UT administration has issued termination and show-cause notices to three revenue officials for failing to check illegal construction at Kishangarh village, located in the vicinity of Sukhna Lake.

A termination notice was issued to patwari Rameshwar, and show-cause notices to tehsildar (Periphery) Mandeep Dhillon and kanungo Makhan to explain reasons for failing to perform their duties. The decision came following a field visit by estate officer and deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh.

An official said illegal construction were being carried out in the periphery of Kishangarh village, a clear violation of the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, adding that all officials concerned had been directed to keep a close check on any illegal construction activity.