Illegal constructions in four houses of Chandigarh’s Sector 41 demolished
Amid strong protest from residents, the enforcement wing of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) demolished illegal constructions in four houses of Sector-41 on Wednesday.
The enforcement team reached the spot around 9am. Seeing them, a large crowd assembled at the spot due to which, a heavy police force was called in.
As soon as officials gave instructions to demolish the illegal construction, people started protesting. Akali councillor Hardeep Singh also reached the spot with his supporters and strongly opposed the drive. He suffered some minor injuries during a scuffle as police tried to remove him from the spot.
Residents, meanwhile, said they should be given some time before the demolition is carried out. A resident stated, “People have built these houses a long time ago. If the board had any objection, then it should have been stopped. All people have made necessary changes in their homes and these should be regularised under need-based change.”
The CHB secretary also reached the spot.
CHB officials said that people were given 15 days’ time to remove the construction and notice was also issued in this regard. On not doing so, this construction was demolished.
An officer of the enforcement wing said illegal constructions were removed from about four houses here. People had made additional balconies, rooms, and windows.
-
Ludhiana Central MLA volunteers to distribute fruits daily in 17 govt schools
To ensure nutritious diet for students studying in 17 government schools in Pappi's constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party's Ludhiana Central MLA, Ashok Prashar Pappi, assured to distribute fruits to the students daily. Talking to HT, Pappi said his team, including his friends, would visit one government school each day and would distribute fruits to add nutrition in the mid-day meal of the students.
-
Class 10 CBSE board exam: Ludhiana students find English exam easy
The Class 10 students of Central Board of Secondary Education took their term 2 English board exam on Wednesday. Krish, a Class 10 student of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, said, “There were a total of seven questions in the exam and I completed my paper within 90 minutes. I found it really simple.” Another student Abhinav said the exam was much simpler than expected. Class 10 exams will conclude on May 24.
-
Mohali | Woman falls to death from 14th floor of Premium Purab Apartments, friend booked for abetment to suicide
A 28-year-old woman fell to death from the 14th floor of Premium Purab Apartments in Sector 88 of Mohali around 12.30am on Wednesday. A case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) was registered against her male friend, Sandeep Singh Sajjan, with whom she allegedly had a fight before the incident. Sajjan is currently on the run. The victim's family resides in Sector 52, Chandigarh, but she stayed with her friends in Mohali.
-
Ludhiana | Inter-district transfers: Lecturers irked, students initiate signature campaign seeking revocation of orders
Irked by the inter-district transfer order of 26 regular college lecturers across the state, the lecturers have been trying hard to get the orders revoked citing family issues and long travelling distance exploiting their monthly budget. Five lecturers from Ludhiana, who have been transferred to other districts, met their local MLAs on Wednesday and requested the education department to reconsider their cases.
-
Balbir Sidhu questions ‘Delhi model’ for healthcare and education
Former state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Wednesday criticised the knowledge sharing agreement between the governments of Punjab and Delhi, saying it was aimed solely at providing Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal legal control over Punjab. Sidhu also criticised the 'Delhi' health model being vouched for by Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, saying it had miserably failed during the Covid pandemic and the patients had to travel to Punjab for treatment.
