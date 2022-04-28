Illegal constructions in four houses of Chandigarh’s Sector 41 demolished

Amid strong protest from residents, the enforcement wing of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) demolished illegal constructions in four houses of Sector-41 on Wednesday.

The enforcement team reached the spot around 9am. Seeing them, a large crowd assembled at the spot due to which, a heavy police force was called in.

As soon as officials gave instructions to demolish the illegal construction, people started protesting. Akali councillor Hardeep Singh also reached the spot with his supporters and strongly opposed the drive. He suffered some minor injuries during a scuffle as police tried to remove him from the spot.

Residents, meanwhile, said they should be given some time before the demolition is carried out. A resident stated, “People have built these houses a long time ago. If the board had any objection, then it should have been stopped. All people have made necessary changes in their homes and these should be regularised under need-based change.”

The CHB secretary also reached the spot.

CHB officials said that people were given 15 days’ time to remove the construction and notice was also issued in this regard. On not doing so, this construction was demolished.

An officer of the enforcement wing said illegal constructions were removed from about four houses here. People had made additional balconies, rooms, and windows.