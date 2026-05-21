Illegal cuts on Mohali roads put commuters’ lives at risk

Commuting on Mohali’s busy Airport Road is becoming increasingly dangerous for commuters approaching through illegal openings carved through dividers, squeezing through speeding traffic, and darting into adjoining sectors or service lanes. This practice has become a routine despite repeated concerns over road safety. A motorcyclist crossed through an illegal cut at the Sector 68-80 dividing road in Mohali on Wednesday (Keshav Singh/HT)

One such illegal cut near Phase 8 Industrial Area on Airport Road witnesses constant vehicular movement throughout the day. Two-wheelers, hatchbacks, and even SUVs can be seen crossing the high-speed stretch to avoid longer, authorised routes. Several motorists exploit tiny gaps in traffic to use the opening, often forcing vehicles behind them to brake suddenly.

Residents say authorities continue to rely on temporary fixes instead of permanent engineering solutions. “There is no permanent solution. Authorities come, place bricks or mud and leave. People remove them again because everyone has started depending on these openings,” said Kushal, local shopkeeper near the Airport Road stretch.

For several daily travellers, the illegal cuts have become shortcuts to save both fuel and time. A commuter who regularly uses the crossing near Phase 8B said Mohali lacks the side-road access seen in Chandigarh.

“If you visit Chandigarh’s Sector 22 market or other busy areas, vehicles have proper entries and exits. Here, if we want to enter Phase 8B, we have to drive a long distance just to take a legal turn. To save time and fuel, people are forced to use these cuts,” said Sudhakar Singh, one of the regular commuters.

However, other motorists say these shortcuts are putting everyone on the road at risk. “Suppose you are driving at 60 kmph and suddenly someone appears in front of you just to take an illegal cut. You have to hit the brakes immediately. It is not only dangerous for the person crossing, but also for vehicles coming behind,” said Rajinder, a cab driver who frequently travels on Airport Road.

Another commuter said motorists using these openings often stop unexpectedly in the middle lane before turning across traffic. “A major mishap is waiting to happen if this doesn’t stop. Sometimes vehicles behind barely manage to avoid collisions,” he said.

Road safety expert Harman Sidhu termed unauthorised road cuts among the biggest risk factors on high-speed corridors. “Accidents caused due to vehicles using these unauthorised cuts mostly result in fatal crashes. Never use such unauthorised cuts to save a few minutes. It can be your last journey,” he warned.

Traffic police occasionally close the cuts, but no permanent barriers, slip roads or planned U-turns have been developed so far.

Deputy superintendent of police Karnail Singh said the issue of illegal road cuts is flagged during road safety review meetings, but action often involves multiple civic and road-owning agencies. “We raise such concerns in road safety meetings and coordinate with the departments concerned. People should avoid taking unauthorised cuts merely to save a few minutes, as these shortcuts can prove dangerous for everyone on the road,” he said.

A Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) official requesting anonymity said the authority has been taking action to close illegal openings whenever they are brought to notice, but repeated violations remain a challenge. “Temporary blockades are often removed by commuters themselves. We are examining long-term engineering solutions at vulnerable stretches to improve access while ensuring road safety,” the official said.