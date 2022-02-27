Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Illegal gates on V2/V3 roads: Chandigarh estate office to issue notices to violators
chandigarh news

Illegal gates on V2/V3 roads: Chandigarh estate office to issue notices to violators

Taking an action against violators for putting up illegal exit gates on the sectors’ boundary V2/V3 roads, the Chandigarh estate office will be issuing resumption/cancellation notices
Chandigarh estate office is set to issue notices to violators for putting up illegal exit gates on V2/V3 roads. (HT File)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The UT Estate Office will be issuing resumption/cancellation notices to owners of houses that have exit gates towards V-2 and V-3 roads.

Gates on V-2 (arterial roads) and V-3 (sectors’ boundary roads) hinder movement of cyclists on the tracks located along these stretches. A survey regarding such houses has already been completed by the Estate Office.

According to deputy commissioner-cum- estate officer Vinay Pratap Singh, exit gates along V- 2 and V-3 roads, along with causing obstruction in public passage, were also a violation of building bylaws. Through the notices, the owners of such houses will be given one month to remove the violations or face action.

