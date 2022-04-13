Illegal immigrants evicted from Railways’ land in Jammu
The Railways on Tuesday evicted illegal immigrants, who had encroached upon its land near tracks in Jammu’s Trikuta Nagar, officials said.
Railways SSP Mohammad Arif Reshu said no force was used and the encroachers vacated the Railways land on their own. “They were told that it is not safe to live close to the tracks and they also understood the hazards and vacated on their own,” he added.
However, a couple, while packing their belongings, said, “Under these hot weather conditions, we don’t know where will we go? We can’t go back to Myanmar because we would be killed there. We don’t get accommodation on rent here because we don’t have Aadhaar cards, but we do have UN refugee cards. We have young children with us. We don’t know what would happen to us.”
Another woman regretted that she couldn’t observe fasting in the month of Ramzan because of the action by the authorities.
Another Rohingya, Shams ul Alam, with a UNHCR card in his hands, said, “I don’t know where to go now…They (officials) said that the land belongs to the Railways and we have to vacate it. They don’t consider UN card. We appeal to the government to rehabilitate us somewhere. How can we go back to Myanmar. We will be killed there by the army.”
On April 7, the J&K high court had directed the home secretary of the UT, RK Goyal, to evolve a mechanism for the identification of all illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh and prepare a list after identifying them. The court directions had come on a PIL filed by lawyer Hunar Gupta, who sought directions to the J&K government for appointing a former retired judge to hold an inquiry to identify all illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh, who have migrated and settled in J&K.
A division bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, after hearing senior advocate Sunil Sethi for the PIL and advocate general DC Raina with AAG Raman Sharma for the UT, directed the home secretary to consider the matter and evolve a mechanism for the identification of all illegal immigrants.
The entire “exercise may be carried out, most promptly, within a period of six weeks,” the court had said.
As per the government, 13,400 illegal immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh were living in various areas of J&K.
The petitioner had submitted that the actual figures were much more than the official statistics.
-
HP high court issues notice over regularisation of illegal structures
The Himachal Pradesh high court, in a matter pertaining to regularisation of illegal structures by the state government, has issued notices to the chief secretary; additional secretary, town and country planning; director, department of town and country planning; and the town planner. The division bench comprising Justice Sabina and Justice Satyen Vaidya passed these orders on a writ petition filed by Hitanshu Jishtu.
-
Ravi Kumar takes charge as Khanna SSP
Ravi Kumar joined as senior superintendent of police Khanna on Tuesday. He has replaced J Elanchezhian. A 2016-batch IPS officer, Kumar took salute from guard of honour given by Punjab Police. He said maintaining the law and order and redressing grievances of the public will be his priority. Hailing from Bihar, Ravi Kumar has served as superintendent of police (headquarters) Jalandhar Rural, assistant superintendent of police Ropar and ASP, state cyber cell.
-
Himachal: Flesh trade racket busted in Kangra, 5 women rescued
Kangra police have busted a flesh trade racket and rescued five women allegedly held captive in a private hotel at Damtal, a small town in Nurpur subdivision on Himachal-Punjab border. The kingpin and owner of the hotel and his two sons have been arrested. The accused have been identified as Janak Raj and his sons Akash and Vijay.
-
HP government transfers 20 IAS officers
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 20 Indian Administrative Service officers. A 1987-batch officer, Nisha Singh, who was posted as adviser (health) to government of Himachal Pradesh at New Delhi, will function as additional chief secretary (rural development, panchayati raj, administrative reforms and training & foreign assignments). Sudesh Kumar Mokhta has been shifted as director-cum-ex-officio-special secretary (revenue & disaster management).
-
Surabhi Malik is first woman deputy commissioner of Ludhiana
A 2012-batch IAS officer Surabhi Malik has been appointed the new deputy commissioner of Ludhiana. She replaces Varinder Sharma. In Ludhiana, Surabhi has previously served as the additional deputy commissioner (ADCP, development) in 2017. She has also served as the additional commissioner of Ludhiana municipal corporation prior to that. Malik has also served as the Fatehgarh Sahib DC, Rupnagar ADC and Nangal sub-divisional magistrate. She completed BA (Hons) Economics from Lady Shriram College in Delhi.
