Liquor vend running from 2 units: Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment

Nearly 10 days after a liquor vend illegally operating from two residential units of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) at Mauli Jagran was shut down by the UT administration on April 24, the board on Tuesday cancelled the allotment of the two units for violating the allotment terms and conditions.

As per the cancellation notice issued by CHB, dwelling units 1880 and 1881 were allotted to Bindeshwar and Asharfi Parshad, respectively, on a hire-purchase basis on March 29, 1993. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the cancellation notice issued by CHB, dwelling units 1880 and 1881 were allotted to Bindeshwar and Asharfi Parshad, respectively, on a hire-purchase basis on March 29, 1993.

“The occupants illegally merged the two dwelling units to run an English wine and beer shop. They also illegally constructed balconies. The occupants were served show-cause notices and asked to close the liquor shop, but they failed to comply. Therefore, the board has now cancelled the units’ allotment and will evict the occupants,” said Yashpal Garg, chief executive officer, CHB.

He said the amount deposited against the dwelling units stood forfeited and the occupants had been directed to hand over the possession of the units to the CHB chief engineer within 30 days from the issuance of this order, failing which eviction proceedings will be initiated.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The allotment terms prohibit the use of CHB dwelling units for purposes other than residence. Further, no alterations can be made without prior written approval of the board.

Garg said the occupants acted in contravention of the provisions under Clause 14 of the allotment letter and also Regulation 11 of the Chandigarh Housing Board (Allotment, Management and sale of Tenements) Regulations, 1979.

The show-cause notice was issued to the allottees on September 6, 2022, to explain why the allotment should not be cancelled. But during an inspection on Monday, it was found that the occupants had still not removed the violations.

The allotment of Unit 1880 was previously also cancelled on December 27, 2000 , due to similar violations, but was restored on payment of revival charges on June 26, 2002.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}