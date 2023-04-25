Chandigarh: Liquor vend operating from CHB units in Mauli Jagran shut down

A liquor vend illegally operating from two residential units of Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) at Mauli Jagran has finally been shut down, 23 days after the 2023-24 Excise Policy came into effect on April 1. As per the Chandigarh excise policy, in case a successful bidder fails to arrange suitable/eligible premises within 30 days from the date of allotment. (HT File Photo)

On April 2, the UT excise and taxation department had issued a notice to the liquor contractor for setting up a retail liquor vend by merging two CHB houses at Mauli Jagran.

In the notice served on M/s AK Enterprises, the successful bidder for Vend Code 84 at Mauli Jagran for 2023-24, the department had stated, “During site verification of newly allotted liquor vends, it has been noticed that you have opened a retail sale liquor vend at dwelling units 1880 and 1881, Mauli Jagran, which is not conforming to the provisions of the Excise Policy 2023-24.”

Under the policy, licences for liquor vends are granted only for SCO/SCF/shop/booth, etc, in sectors, industrial areas, NAC and rehabilitation colonies. No vend can be opened in a residential dwelling unit or any non-commercial premises.

“For not confirming to the provisions of the Excise Policy, the retail sale liquor vend licence will not be granted at the said location. Hence, you are directed to shift your vend immediately to an appropriate location as per the policy,” the department had stated.

As per the policy, in case a successful bidder fails to arrange suitable/eligible premises within 30 days from the date of allotment, 15% of bid money paid as security will be forfeited and e-bids will be invited again after re-fixing the reserve price.