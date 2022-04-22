Illegal mining: All stone crushers sealed in Rupnagar’s Khera Kalmot belt

Rupnagar : Coming down heavily on illegal mining, Punjab mines and geology minister Harjot Singh Bains on Thursday instructed officials to seal all crushers in Khera Kalmot belt of Rupnagar district.

The minister said action has been taken following complaints that crusher contractors were involved in illegal mining. He said a videography team was sent to the area and after investigation, the crushers were sealed.

The move comes days after the government terminated the contracts of two mining clusters for failing to pay contract fee to the tune of ₹90 crore.

According to the orders, Mahavir Stone Crusher, Gill Stone Crusher, Kalgidhar Stone Crusher, Guru Stone Crusher, New Sutlej Stone Crusher and Gurinder Doaba Stone Crusher have been sealed and their registration has been cancelled permanently. Despite suspension of their licence, a team of the mining department found that six stone crushers were operating by collecting stones illegally. Information regarding these illegal crushers has been sent to the police, said officials privy to the development

The minister also directed the officials to keep a regular check on legal and illegal mining sites in the state. He said all contractors have been asked to deposit their dues to the mining department, failing which there contracts will be cancelled and alternative process of recovery will begin. He said apart from ensuring strict action against persons involved in illegal mining, tainted officials will also not be spared.

“The department will also initiate self-operated mining sites in Amritsar and Moga to supply sand at fair prices to general public,” Bains said.