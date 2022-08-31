Illegal mining: High court seeks reports on Chakki bridge collapse in Punjab
The British era bridge on the Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh collapsed on August 20 due to heavy rainfall in the area. It collapsed weeks after it was declared unsafe by the railway authorities.
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought reports from state authorities on collapse of Chakki railway bridge in Punjab, reportedly due to illegal mining in the area.
A counsel had submitted that strategically important route bridge collapsed due to illegal mining.
“We also take judicial note of …….. the railway bridge over river Chakki, which connects Pathankot with Joginder Nagar (Himachal Pradesh), got destroyed during floods again, owing to illegal mining. In the circumstances, as there are reports of illegal mining in the said river as well, the authorities and parties are also directed to place on record the steps initiated by the state in this regard and specially as regards the site of Chakki railway bridge,” the bench of justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli directed during resumed hearing on the issue of illegal mining in Punjab in a 2013 plea. Detailed order was released on Tuesday.
It may be recalled that on Monday, high court had till further orders, stayed all mining activities legal or illegal in and across Ravi river adjacent to international border with Pakistan. The court had passed order after taking note of reports form BSF and Army of mining in the border areas of Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts especially across Ravi river. They had termed it detrimental to national security.
The state authorities had submitted a 70-pageaffidavit in high court on steps taken, however, the court observed that proceedings of meeting between the chief secretary and other agencies are “totally silent” in respect to mining activity in river beds.
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
