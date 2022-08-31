Illegal mining: High court seeks reports on Chakki bridge collapse in Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought reports from state authorities on collapse of Chakki railway bridge in Punjab, reportedly due to illegal mining in the area.

The British era bridge on the Chakki river connecting Pathankot in Punjab with Kangra in Himachal Pradesh collapsed on August 20 due to heavy rainfall in the area. It collapsed weeks after it was declared unsafe by the railway authorities.

A counsel had submitted that strategically important route bridge collapsed due to illegal mining.

“We also take judicial note of …….. the railway bridge over river Chakki, which connects Pathankot with Joginder Nagar (Himachal Pradesh), got destroyed during floods again, owing to illegal mining. In the circumstances, as there are reports of illegal mining in the said river as well, the authorities and parties are also directed to place on record the steps initiated by the state in this regard and specially as regards the site of Chakki railway bridge,” the bench of justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli directed during resumed hearing on the issue of illegal mining in Punjab in a 2013 plea. Detailed order was released on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that on Monday, high court had till further orders, stayed all mining activities legal or illegal in and across Ravi river adjacent to international border with Pakistan. The court had passed order after taking note of reports form BSF and Army of mining in the border areas of Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts especially across Ravi river. They had termed it detrimental to national security.

The state authorities had submitted a 70-pageaffidavit in high court on steps taken, however, the court observed that proceedings of meeting between the chief secretary and other agencies are “totally silent” in respect to mining activity in river beds.