Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Illegal mining in Moga: SSP recommends DSP’s suspension
chandigarh news

Illegal mining in Moga: SSP recommends DSP’s suspension

After probe into illegal mining found Dharamkot DSP’s alleged involvement, Moga SSP has written to the home department, recommending his suspension
Dharamkot DSP Shubeg Singh was earlier issued two back-to-back notices for his inaction in illegal mining cases.
Published on Oct 08, 2021 08:13 PM IST
By Harmandeep Singh, Moga

The Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) has written to the home department, recommending suspension of Dharamkot deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Shubeg Singh for his alleged connivance with sand mining mafia.

“We are probing illegal mining activities from all angles. The Dharmakot DSP’s suspension has been recommended due to his alleged negligence and connivance in illegal mining activities,” said SSP Dhruman H Nimbale, while refusing to share any details.

Earlier, in two back-to-back notices issued to the DSP, the SSP had questioned his alleged negligence and inaction due to which illegal mining was rampant in the Sutlej riverbed and other areas despite a statewide ban from July 1 to September 30 this year.

Following a probe marked by the SSP, at least a dozen cases of illegal mining had been registered and multiple arrests were made along with seizure of a number of vehicles.

According to an SP-rank official in Moga, who did not wish to be named, the probe also found that the Dharamkot DSP was hand-in-glove with illegal miners, following which the SSP wrote to the home department to seek his suspension.

Denying the allegations, DSP Shubeg Singh said, “If anyone has lodged a complaint against me with proof, I am willing to resign. I have, in fact, written multiple letters to the mining department, seeking details of illegal mining activities, so that I can take action against them.”

