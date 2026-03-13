Illegal occupation by Beant Singh’s son: HC seeks Chandigarh admn’s response

The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from the UT administration on a plea alleging that a former MLA and son of a former Punjab chief minister is continuing to occupy a government house in Sector 5 even as its allotment was cancelled in 2020. The plea alleged that House Number 3/33 in Sector 5 was allotted to Tej Parkash Singh, son of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, and continues to be in his possession despite initiation of eviction proceedings. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The plea alleged that House Number 3/33 in Sector 5 was allotted to Tej Parkash Singh, son of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh, and continues to be in his possession despite initiation of eviction proceedings. Beant Singh was assassinated in a bomb blast outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995.

The application has been filed in a pending suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) relating to upkeep of government houses in the city. In the application, journalist Kulwant Singh has sought that he be allowed to be an intervener and Parkash Singh a respondent. The plea alleged that the House Allotment Committee (HAC) of UT cancelled the allotment in May 2020 following the Supreme Court order in “Lok Prahari vs State of Uttar Pradesh and others” (2018) holding that former functionaries could not retain government bungalows after demitting office.

The cancellation order has never been challenged and had attained finality. But despite the lapse of more than five years since cancellation, the former MLA continue to reside in the premises, the court was told, adding that in March 2025 eviction proceedings were also initiated but not completed.