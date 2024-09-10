Illegal parking creates traffic chaos near bus stand in Ludhiana

: In a clear violation of rules regarding the operation and parking of buses within 500 meters of the Interstate Bus Terminal in Ludhiana, both private and state-owned buses have continued to park haphazardly near the bus stand. These buses travelling to places like Jagraon, Moga, Bathinda and Ferozepur can be seen picking passengers without designated stoppage causing severe traffic congestion and inconvenience for commuters. Private buses parked haphazardly near the bus stand in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Despite several attempts and challans issued against these operators, the problems have continued to persist with no resolution in sight.

Additionally, a large number of private buses are recklessly parked near Government Senior Secondary School in Jawahar Nagar encroaching upon the public space.

Also, the staff of private bus operators can be seen calling passengers for AC sleeper buses outside permitted areas.

Navraj Batish, general manager of Punjab Roadways, acknowledged the issue and said, “Buses are not allowed to pick up passengers outside the bus stand but it happens because it is convenient for people to board.”

He added that the Municipal Corporation and the traffic department are also responsible for ensuring proper infrastructure and measures desired for smooth traffic flow.

Assistant commissioner of police (traffic), Charanjit Lamba, said, “We regularly conduct drives against illegal parking near the flyover of bus stand. However, the problem persists due to limited parking space and the lack of an official auto stand in the area which contributes to reckless parking.”

Lamba further mentioned that he has raised the issue with the Municipal Corporation to repair pothole-ridden roads, worsened by water accumulation which disrupt traffic. He assured that action will be taken against buses parked illegally and urged Punjab Roadways and PRTC officials to coordinate with the traffic department to manage bus operations within the 500-meter limit.