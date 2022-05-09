Illegal sand mining goes unabated in Mohali, 11 cases in 3 weeks

Another illegal sand mining case was unearthed in Mohali district on Sunday – this time in Kurali – taking the number of such cases in the last three weeks to 11.

The other 10 cases had come to fore from Dera Bassi, Kurali, Dhakoli, Majri block of Mullnapur, and Sohana (see box). Majri block in Mullanpur area has remained a hotbed of illegal mining in the district.

All cases have been registered under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957 in different police stations across the district.

Opposition hits out at AAP

The unabated mining cases have brought the Aam Aadmi Party under Opposition fire, especially since the party had promised to put an end to the menace once it comes to power. Former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said, “The AAP government has been exposed now. A trolley of sand, which cost ₹4,000 a month ago, now costs ₹9,000, making it completely out of reach for the common man. As a result, construction works have been stalled but illegal mining goes on unabated, not only in Mohali district but across the state.”

Sidhu further said, “Last year, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that an estimated ₹20,000 crore worth of illegal sand mining was taking place in Punjab when the Congress was in power. Kejriwal had also said that if AAP comes to power in Punjab, it will stop illegal sand mining, and the money saved will go to women.”

AAP’s Dera Bassi MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa said, “We are trying our best to control illegal mining. A new comprehensive pro-people mining policy will be framed in two months’ time, ensuring a seamless supply of construction material to people at affordable rates.”

Mohali district mining officer Sarabjeet Singh said, “When we get complaints of illegal mining, we take immediate action and several cases have been registered in the past few weeks.”

