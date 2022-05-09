Illegal sand mining goes unabated in Mohali, 11 cases in 3 weeks
Another illegal sand mining case was unearthed in Mohali district on Sunday – this time in Kurali – taking the number of such cases in the last three weeks to 11.
The other 10 cases had come to fore from Dera Bassi, Kurali, Dhakoli, Majri block of Mullnapur, and Sohana (see box). Majri block in Mullanpur area has remained a hotbed of illegal mining in the district.
All cases have been registered under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957 in different police stations across the district.
Opposition hits out at AAP
The unabated mining cases have brought the Aam Aadmi Party under Opposition fire, especially since the party had promised to put an end to the menace once it comes to power. Former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said, “The AAP government has been exposed now. A trolley of sand, which cost ₹4,000 a month ago, now costs ₹9,000, making it completely out of reach for the common man. As a result, construction works have been stalled but illegal mining goes on unabated, not only in Mohali district but across the state.”
Sidhu further said, “Last year, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that an estimated ₹20,000 crore worth of illegal sand mining was taking place in Punjab when the Congress was in power. Kejriwal had also said that if AAP comes to power in Punjab, it will stop illegal sand mining, and the money saved will go to women.”
AAP’s Dera Bassi MLA Kuljeet Singh Randhawa said, “We are trying our best to control illegal mining. A new comprehensive pro-people mining policy will be framed in two months’ time, ensuring a seamless supply of construction material to people at affordable rates.”
Mohali district mining officer Sarabjeet Singh said, “When we get complaints of illegal mining, we take immediate action and several cases have been registered in the past few weeks.”
-
HP Police constable recruitment exam leak: Three more candidates held
Three more candidates were arrested in connection with the Himachal Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination paper leak on Saturday. With the arrest of Vishal and Pawan Kumar of Suliali village and Nitesh Kumar of Sathana village, the number of arrests in the case has reached seven. It is learnt that the candidates had paid ₹6 to ₹8 lakh to get the solved question paper.
-
Cybercrime awareness campaign kicks off in Chandigarh tricity area
With an increasing number of cybercrimes being reported in the tricity Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Panchkula, chief information technology officer Sanjay Sharma initiated a campaign 'cyber guardians' to create public awareness about the issue. Sketching workshop at architecture museum Chandigarh The Chandigarh Sketchers' Group, a group of sketching and colouring enthusiasts across the tricity, conducted a sketching workshop at the Chandigarh Architecture Museum on Sunday.
-
Khanna factory owner booked for theft of machinery worth ₹77L in Mohali
Three weeks after the owner of a Sector 82 warehouse was held hostage, police booked a Khanna resident, and 20 unknown persons, for intimidating The accused, Balwinder Singh Sodhi who owns a machine tools-factory on Badala road, Khanna and stealing machinery worth ₹77 lakh on Sunday. The accused, Balwinder Singh Sodhi who owns a machine tools-factory on Badala road, Khanna, also beat three warehouse employees before fleeing. The incident had taken place on April 18. The accused brandished a gun at the victim, Mohan Inder Singh of Phase 9 and threatened to kill him.
-
Raipur MC delegation’s two-day Chandigarh tour kicks off
A delegation of the Raipur municipal corporation, comprising mayor Aijaz Dhebar, chairperson Parmod Dubey and leader of opposition Chgan Chaube and 81 councillors and officers, Minal, on Sunday visited the city on a two-day study tour. On a tour to study solid waste management and best practices Chandigarh MC, the delegation was received by senior officers. Chandigarh mayor Sarbjit Kaur welcomed the delegation.
-
AAP’s Ambala unit protests against inflation
The district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday staged a protest at Sadar Bazar Chowk in Ambala Cantt against the rising prices of LPG cylinders and fuels in the country. Leading the protests, the party's organisation secretary Gagandeep Kapoor said the common man is facing the brunt of the ever-increasing rising prices.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics