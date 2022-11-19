Illegal structures of history- sheeter demolished in Mahendergarh

: A joint operation of the Mahendergarh district administration and police on Friday demolished the boundary wall and some structures built on the panchayat land at Atri village in the district, which was illegally occupied by a history–sheeter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mahendergarh deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) Jitender Kumar said history-sheeter Suresh Kumar had illegally grabbed the panchayat land and made some structures on the land.

“He had also built his house illegally on government land and a case in this regard is also filed in the court. After the court’s verdict, we will take some decision about demolishing his house,” the DSP added.

For the last few months, the Haryana police have intensified its drive against most wanted criminals and drug peddlers by demolishing their buildings built on illegally occupied government land across the state.