MP-based weapon supplier lands in police net, 4 arms recovered

The police have arrested a Madhya Pradesh-based illegal weapon supplier in Jagraon and recovered four automatic and advanced pistols from his possession.

The accused had come to Jagraon to hand over the weapons to some gangsters, but before the accused could make the delivery, he was arrested, police said.

The accused has been identified as Balram of Sankarpura village in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The police recovered one 9 MM pistol, .30 bore 3 pistols and 7 magazines from his possession. One of the weapons has ‘Jigana’, a weapon brand from Turkey on it.

Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bains said that the CIA staff arrested the accused from Raikot on Monday following a tip-off. The accused had hidden the weapons in a bag.

The accused told police that he was waiting for instructions from his handlers to deliver the weapons.

The SSP said that a case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at City police station in Raikot.

The police are questioning the accused to know how much weapons he had delivered in the city and to whom.

He was produced before the court on Tuesday. The court remanded the accused two days in police custody for questioning. The police are also trying to trace the main supplier of the weapons.

Police said the weapons recovered from the accused were sophisticated and modern, which could fire a burst of bullets.

The police suspected that such advanced weapons cannot be produced in illegal workshops of the weapon suppliers.

It is suspected that the weapons were smuggled from other countries and the accused had removed brand and model numbers, they said.

Some of the gangs, including that of gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dalla, are active in rural areas. The police suspected that the weapons were smuggled for them.