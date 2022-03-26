Illegal weapon supplier lands in police net in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh crime branch has arrested an illegal weapon supplier, who had been sourcing pistols from Uttar Pradesh and supplied them to his clients in the tricity.

The accused, Ram Karan, 30, of Kaimbwala village, was arrested based on a tip-off that he will be going towards Chandigarh to sell a pistol.

A naka was set up near the T-Point in Kaimbwala village, where he was spotted heading out on foot around 8 pm on Thursday. On frisking him, police recovered a country made pistol, along with one live cartridge, from his person and he was arrested. Based on his disclosure, police recovered two more country made pistols.

Investigators said Karan had been dealing in arms for a while and they were working to track down his customers. He bought the pistols from far-off places like Uttar Pradesh and supplied them in the tricity.

Although designed like country made pistols, officials said the weapons had sophisticated loading technology, similar to that of a magazine for a 9 mm pistol. Whether he was linked with any gangster or supplied weapons for any shooting incidents in the tricity is being probed.

Youth nabbed with country made pistol, live cartridges.

Earlier in the day, another Kaimbwala resident, Bablu, 27, was also arrested by the crime branch for carrying a country made pistol and six live cartridges.

Police stopped him for checking at a naka near the village’s wine shop around 11.30 am and recovered the weapon from his possession.

Interestingly, Bablu had even purchased a pistol from the illegal arms dealer, Ram Karan, previously, but the weapon recovered from him was a different one, police said.

The accused revealed that he was influenced by gangsters and kept the pistol with him to intimidate people. According to police, he was previously also arrested in a gambling case, but his association with any gangs active in the city had been ruled out.

Separate cases under the Arms Act were registered against both accused at the Sector 3 police station. They were presented in court on Friday and sent to two-day police remand.