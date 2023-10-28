News / Cities / Chandigarh News / IMA Ludhiana meets police chief to discuss issues faced by docs

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 28, 2023 10:56 PM IST

Among the key issues raised were the escalating cases of violence against doctors, traffic congestions causing impediments to ambulance services and challenges related to parking facilities for medical professionals

A delegation from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Ludhiana met Ludhiana commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu to discuss several pressing issues concerning the medical community.

IMA Ludhiana meets police chief to discuss issues faced by doctors. (HT PHOTO)
Among the key issues raised were the escalating cases of violence against doctors, traffic congestions causing impediments to ambulance services and challenges related to parking facilities for medical professionals. The delegation also extended an invitation to the commissioner to inaugurate the renovated IMA House during the Diwali celebrations.

The delegation, comprising Dr MK Sobti (patron), president Dr Gaurav Sachdeva, secretary Dr Neeraj Aggarawal, vice president Dr IS Bagga, Dr Sunil Katyal, Dr Pritpal Singh, Dr Baldeep, Dr Prashant Arora, Dr Jassal and other members, engaged in a detailed dialogue regarding various concerns.

In response, the commissioner informed the IMA members about the upcoming “cycle rally” scheduled for November 16, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Martyr Kartar Singh Sarabha. This rally aims to raise awareness among the youth about the perils of drug abuse, and an impressive participation of around 15,000 cyclists is anticipated. The IMA pledged maximum participation of doctors in the rally and offered to provide medical assistance to participants if needed.

DCP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti and DCP Rupinder Singh were also present in the meeting.

