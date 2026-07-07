IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rain in Punjab till July 9

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain from July 6 to 9, warning that the wet spell could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion and damage to harvested crops lying in the open.

Scooterists carrying umbrella amid rainfall in Amritsar. (AFP)

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According to the IMD’s Chandigarh office, light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places on July 7 after which the downpour is expected to intensify till July 9. Heavy rainfall of 7 cm or more may occur at isolated locations, particularly in the northern and eastern districts of the state, the forecast stated.

The district-wise forecasts indicate that Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Nawanshahr, Rupnagar, SAS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib are among the districts likely to witness heavy rainfall. The advancing southwest monsoon is also expected to narrow Punjab’s seasonal rainfall deficit. With a 24% deficit, the state has so far received 59.2 mm rainfall against the normal 77.4 mm between June 1 and July 6. The rainfall deficiency is significantly lower than neighbouring Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, which are currently facing a 26% rainfall deficit.

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{{^usCountry}} The IMD has advised farmers not to keep harvested crops in the open and to avoid the application of fertilisers and pesticides during the rainy days. It has also urged people to stay away from waterlogged areas and water bodies and avoid taking shelter under trees or weak structures during thunderstorms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD has advised farmers not to keep harvested crops in the open and to avoid the application of fertilisers and pesticides during the rainy days. It has also urged people to stay away from waterlogged areas and water bodies and avoid taking shelter under trees or weak structures during thunderstorms. {{/usCountry}}

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The MeT stated that farming operations will have to be suspended during periods of thunderstorms and lightning.

In the last 24 hours, isolated to moderate rainfall was recorded across Punjab, with heavy rain reported in parts of Gurdaspur district. Tibri (Gurdaspur) recorded the highest rainfall at 9 cm, followed by Gurdaspur (7 cm) and Aliwal (6 cm). Phangota in Pathankot and Dhariwal irrigation station recorded 5 cm each.

The rain caused the average maximum temperature to fall by 1.7°C on Monday, 2.1°C below normal.

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Bathinda recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 39.1°C, while the lowest minimum temperature was 23.6°C at Thein Dam in Pathankot district.