IMD sounds heat advisory as mercury soars early in Chandigarh

The heat is on — suddenly — and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has taken note. With temperatures climbing sharply in the first week of March itself, the department issued an early heat advisory on Saturday, urging residents to take precautions as the mercury is expected to hit the 35°C mark in the next few days. Just two days ago, the maximum temperature had peaked at 33.1°C on Thursday, nearly 8 degrees above normal. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Winter’s swift departure has been noticeable across the city. From 29°C on March 1, the maximum temperature climbed to 32.7°C on March 7, 6.4 degrees above normal, leaving residents feeling the heat much earlier than usual.

Unlike most years, when March offers a gradual transition from winter to summer with a few balmy weeks, the city appears to have skipped that phase altogether. Many residents who were wearing light winter wear just days ago have already switched to summer clothing as the days have turned distinctly warm.

When compared with last year, the early surge is even more striking. On March 7 in 2025, the maximum temperature was only 26.6°C, a cooler start to the month. In fact, in 2025, the city recorded 32.5°C for the first time only on March 31.

Despite the sharp rise, the current conditions do not technically qualify as a heatwave. According to IMD guidelines, a heatwave in the plains is declared only when the maximum temperature touches 40°C or more, along with a 4.5-degree departure from normal.

However, officials said the advisory was issued because temperatures have remained consistently well above normal for several days and are expected to rise further.

Currently, while the day temperature is below 40°C, the departure has still been over 4.5 degrees for the past three days. On Thursday, the maximum temperature was 8 degrees above normal, which is considered a severe heatwave when the mercury is 40°C or up and 6.5 degrees above normal.

Explaining the unusual warmth, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said the city had been experiencing a prolonged dry spell since February, which allowed temperatures to rise steadily.

“The long dry spell has continued into this month. In the absence of rain, temperatures have been able to increase unabated,” he said.

A Western Disturbance (WD) is currently active over the region. But it has largely affected only Jammu and Kashmir, with little impact on Chandigarh, except for altering the wind pattern, which is only contributing to the warming trend.

Night temperatures have also climbed sharply. The minimum temperature rose from 16.9°C on Friday to 18.5°C on Saturday, 5.6 degrees above normal, not allowing comfort even after dark.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34°C and 35°C, while the minimum temperature may hover between 18°C and 20°C.