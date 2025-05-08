IMFL quota sees a jump in new Haryana excise policy

Tipplers in Haryana have a reason to rejoice. Increasing the availability of liquor, the state government has increased the maximum basic quota for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) by 5.84% and that of country liquor by 3.28% Excise officials said that the 5.84% increase in IMFL basic quota for 293 days from June 12, 2025, to March 31, 2026, worked out to be 618.75 lakh proof litre as against 584.57 lakh proof litre allocated to licensees for 293 days in 2024-25. (HT File)

for the first section of 2025-27 excise policy. The new excise policy for 2025-27 period approved by the Council of Ministers on May 5 will be applicable for a period of 21 months and 20 days starting June 12, 2025.

The maximum number of IMFL (L-2) and country liquor (L-14A) vends for 2025-27 policy remained unchanged at 2,400. The retail licences (L-2 and L-14A) will be allotted for a period of 21 months 20 days from June 12, 2025, to March 31, 2027, which will be divided into seven quarters.

As per the policy documents, the maximum basic quota for country liquor has been increased from 1,200 lakh proof litre in 2024-25 to 2,300 lakh proof litre while for the IMFL the maximum basic quota has been increased from 700 lakh proof litre to 1,375 lakh proof litre for 2025-27 year starting from June 12, 2025 and ending on March 31, 2027.

5.84% increase in IMFL quota for 2025-26 period

Excise officials said that the 5.84% increase in IMFL basic quota for 293 days from June 12, 2025, to March 31, 2026, worked out to be 618.75 lakh proof litre as against 584.57 lakh proof litre allocated to licensees for 293 days in 2024-25.

Similarly, the 3.28% increase in maximum basic quota for country liquor for 293 days from June 12, 2025, to March 31, 2026, worked out to be 1,035 lakh proof litre as against 1.002.12 lakh proof litre allocated to licensees for 293 days in 2024-25.

About 8 % increase in IMFL quota for 2026-27

Excise officials said that allocation of maximum basic quota for IMFL for 365 days of 2026-27 (from April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027) worked out to be 756.25 lakh proof litres, an increase of 8.03% over 2024-25 quota. The maximum basic quota allocated for country liquor was 1265 lakh proof litres for the same period, a 5.41 % increase over last year.

As per the 2025-27 policy, liquor contractors will have to lift 15 % of the basic quota allocated to their zone of vends in each quarter beginning June 12. This means that the liquor contractors will lift 45 % of the total basic liquor quota for 293 days of 2025-26 while the remaining 55% of the allocated liquor quota will be lifted by them in 365 days from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027. Officials said the challenges posed by excise policies of neighbouring states have to be kept in mind as 21 districts of Haryana are contiguous to other states. Besides, there was a need to align the duration of the excise policy year with the financial year which to correct the pattern that was disturbed during the pandemic, officials said.