Immigration fraud: 5 Ludhiana residents duped of 32 lakh

Police have registered five separate cases of immigration fraud, exposing a trail of deceit where fraudulent travel agents duped city residents of a total of ₹32 lakh. The accused promised visas and foreign placements but failed to deliver, leaving victims in financial and emotional distress. Police officials said investigations are underway in all five cases, and further action will be taken against the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

In the first case, Jaspal Singh, a resident of Saroop Nagar in Salem Tabri, complained against Nancy Thakur, operating from Sector-55, Phase-1, Mohali. Thakur allegedly took ₹4.05 lakh from Singh’s son, Sajanpreet, promising a US work permit but never arranged the visa. Salem Tabri police booked her under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act and the Immigration Act.

The second complaint came from Ravinder Singh of Vardhman Nagar, who was cheated of ₹4.50 lakh by Jaswinder Kaur alias Jyoti and Maninder Singh alias Micky of New Shivaji Nagar. They had assured him of an Australian visa but failed to provide any services. Division Number 3 police registered a case under cheating and immigration law violations.

In another case, Sukhdev Singh from Giaspura accused Puneet Pahwa of Sherpur of duping him of ₹12 lakh. The amount was paid to secure visas for Singh’s son Kulwant and a relative, Parveen. Despite the payment, no visas were issued, prompting Sahnewal police to register a case of cheating.

Haibowal police also booked three individuals – Pooja Sahota, Deepak Kumar, and Prince Kumar – for running a fraudulent consultancy in Machhiwara. They allegedly took ₹8 lakh from Baljinder Singh of Birmi village for a UK spouse visa but neither arranged the visa nor refunded the money.

In the fifth case, Baljinder Singh of Rakh village, Amritsar, was duped of ₹3.5 lakh by Dawinder Khatra and Mahi Sharma alias Kanika Manocha, who operated near Cheema Chowk. They had promised him a Portugal visa but failed to deliver. Moti Nagar police registered a case under charges of cheating, conspiracy, and immigration violations.

