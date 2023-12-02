close_game
Implement Haryana CM's announcements promptly: CS to officials

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 02, 2023 07:08 AM IST

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal reviewed progress of over 80 pending announcements, including the highest 41 of health department

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday directed the officials to promptly implement announcements of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and complete land related formalities for development projects in a time- bound manner.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directs officials to implement CM's announcements promptly. (HT PHOTO)
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal directs officials to implement CM’s announcements promptly. (HT PHOTO)

The chief secretary held a review meeting of pending announcements of CM in which additional chief secretary (ACS-finance and planning) Anurag Rastogi; ACS (health and family welfare) G Anupama, and senior officers were present, while deputy commissioners (DCs) from all districts joined the meeting online.

An official spokesperson said the chief secretary reviewed progress of over 80 pending announcements, including the highest 41 from the health department.

Kaushal said that the responsibility lies with officials to implement the chief minister’s announcements promptly to ensure public gets the benefits in a timely manner.

He said that steps should be taken to build new health centres to replace the damaged health centres of the health department, for which additional land is not available.

