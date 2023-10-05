Implement SC’s latest directive regarding SYL canal: Khattar to Punjab

Asking the Punjab government to implement the Supreme Court’s latest directive regarding the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the apex court order on Wednesday regarding the construction of the SYL canal was a matter of immense satisfaction and importance.

Asking the Punjab government to implement the Supreme Court’s latest directive regarding the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the apex court order on Wednesday regarding the construction of the SYL canal was a matter of immense satisfaction and importance. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stressing that the construction of the SYL canal is essential for Haryana, Khattar demanded that now the Punjab government should ensure compliance of the Supreme Court order.

“On behalf of all the people of the state, I thank the Supreme Court for today’s order and hope that the Punjab government will immediately implement the court’s orders,” Khattar said in a statement, urging the Central government to complete the survey work of SYL so that Haryana gets its right which has been pending for years.

The chief minister expressed hope that the Punjab government will give Haryana’s share of water by constructing SYL without any delay as per the order given by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, asking Punjab to cooperate on the SYL canal logjam, Haryana home minister Anil Vij hailed the Supreme Court’s directive to Punjab, saying that people of Haryana have been waiting for years to get SYL canal water.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vij said that efforts had been made earlier also by the Central governments, but Punjab did not agree.

“We have a federal structure, but it does not mean that different states can do things in their own ways... As Punjab refuses to construct the canal, in such a situation only the apex court can solve this issue,” he said while speaking to reporters.

Haryana BJP president OP Dhankar claimed that Punjab has always been making excuses to prevent the construction of the canal. He said Punjab should “stop playing politics” over the issue and cooperate in this matter.

JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala said, “The SYL is Haryana’s right and Punjab should not try to snatch the state’s right. It was Chaudhary Devi Lal’s dream that farmers should get water till tail ends.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian National Lok Dal (INLLD) senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that the SYL is the lifeline of Haryana.

He said thousands of acres of land of the farmers of Haryana have become barren due to non-availability of SYL water. He said INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala had fought the legal battle of SYL when he was the chief minister of Haryana.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!